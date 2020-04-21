comScore

JUST IN: Democrats And Trump Reach Deal on Coronavirus Relief Bill

By Charlie NashApr 21st, 2020, 2:53 pm

President Donald Trump argues about border security with Senator Chuck Schumer and Representative Nancy Pelosi as Vice President Mike Pence sits nearby in the Oval Office on December 11, 2018

The Democrats and President Donald Trump have reportedly reached a deal for the coronavirus relief bill, Tuesday.

According to Politico, which obtained “a summary of the deal,” the bill would deliver “nearly a half-trillion dollars to small businesses, hospitals, and for testing,” and “includes $321 billion for the depleted Paycheck Protection Program, of which $60 billion is set aside for underbanked businesses, a priority for Democrats.”

“The deal also includes $60 billion in loans and grants for economic disaster assistance, $75 billion for hospitals and $25 billion for coronavirus testing,” Politico reported, adding, “Of that testing money, $11 billion will go to states and some will also go to the federal government.”

The Senate will be in session at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, at which time, leaders from both parties will seek a unanimous vote. During TV appearances earlier on Tuesday, both Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and  Senate Finance Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) said they expected the package to pass.

This story is developing.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

Follow Mediaite:

You may also like: