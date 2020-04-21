JUST IN: Democrats And Trump Reach Deal on Coronavirus Relief Bill

The Democrats and President Donald Trump have reportedly reached a deal for the coronavirus relief bill, Tuesday.

According to Politico, which obtained “a summary of the deal,” the bill would deliver “nearly a half-trillion dollars to small businesses, hospitals, and for testing,” and “includes $321 billion for the depleted Paycheck Protection Program, of which $60 billion is set aside for underbanked businesses, a priority for Democrats.”

“The deal also includes $60 billion in loans and grants for economic disaster assistance, $75 billion for hospitals and $25 billion for coronavirus testing,” Politico reported, adding, “Of that testing money, $11 billion will go to states and some will also go to the federal government.”

The Senate will be in session at 4:00 p.m. Tuesday afternoon, at which time, leaders from both parties will seek a unanimous vote. During TV appearances earlier on Tuesday, both Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) and Senate Finance Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA) said they expected the package to pass.

This story is developing.

