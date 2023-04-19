Democrat Roasts House GOP Leaders For Waiting Until After Twitter, Hunter Biden Hearings to Finally Address Afghanistan

Rep. Jared Moskowitz (D-FL) tore into his House Republican colleagues on Wednesday during a House Oversight Committee hearing on Joe Biden’s widely criticized withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Moskowitz took his GOP colleagues to task for waiting until now, over 100 days into this Congress, to finally hold a hearing on this topic – despite the other topics which have already received a hearing.

Moskowitz called the Afghanistan withdrawal an “important topic” to him but questioned just how seriously Republicans actually take the issue.

“You know, we’re 100 plus days into the next Congress. And this committee thought that before we would talk about the Afghanistan withdrawal, they thought it was more important to talk about Twitter first,” Moskowitz argued, adding:

And not only did they think it was more important than the Afghanistan withdrawal, they thought it was more important to talk about the hiring policies of the Biden administration. They also thought it was more important to talk about a laptop that was found at Radio Shack before the Afghan withdrawal. You know, they thought it was more important to talk about the D.C. government and public urination before the Afghan withdrawal. And so I know this is a serious topic. But just look at the hearings we’ve had before this one. And so it’s tough for us on this side of the aisle to accept that this isn’t a serious hearing.

“This was a 20-year war. It was started by President Bush. You remember President Bush?” he continued, ribbing his opposition.

“I know many of you have disowned him because he disagrees with President Trump. But for presidents, 20 years of good decisions, 20 years of bad decisions, you don’t want to examine 20 years. You only want to examine like the last week,” he added, concluding:

No. When marriages dissolve after 20 years and they get in front of a judge. They don’t just say, you know, everything was great until the last week of marriage. It’s crazy. President Trump invited the Taliban to Camp David around the anniversary of 911. What? Like, Are there any questions about that? Trump released 5,000 prisoners, many that included terrorists, 5,000 Taliban prisoners, many that included terrorists.

Watch the full clip above via C-SPAN

