The Homeland Security Committee hearing Wednesday turned particularly contentious after Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) refused to withdraw her remarks branding DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas a “liar.”

Mayorkas has been under fire this week as Republicans on Capitol Hill questioned him on the U.S.-Mexico border, and the plight of migrant children.

Greene banged on the desk and shouted at Mayorkas about the potent drug fentanyl.

“In my district people die nearly every single day from fentanyl,” Greene said. “And I want to know from you, how many more people do we have to watch die every single day in America? How many more young people? How many more teenagers? How many more parents cry themselves to sleep at night if they can even sleep because their child overdosed on fentanyl? How long are you going to continue this outrage, complete outrage, where China is poisoning America’s children, poisoning our teenagers, poisoning our young people? How long are you going to let this go on?”

Mayorkas calmly replied, “Congresswoman, let me assure you that we’re not letting it go on. We are fighting—”

Greene forcefully interrupted him.

“No! I reclaim my time. You’re a liar. You are letting this go on and the numbers prove it. You can’t lie about the facts, Secretary Mayorkas. While you live in denial and sit over there with this attitude that you’re doing everything right, you are killing Americans with your policies. And that is a fact. Your policies killing people, over 300 Americans a day. Over 300 and it’s outrageous. Let me ask you another question—”

Greene was then cut off by ranking member Bennie Thompson (D-MI).

“You don’t have to call a witness a liar,” Thompson reprimanded Greene. “I want you to take the words of the speaker down,” he told the chairman. Chairman Mark Green (R-TN) agreed that the word “liar” served to “impugn” the witness, and he asked Greene if she wished to modify or withdraw her remarks.

“I will not withdraw my remarks because the facts show the proof,” she replied smugly. Green then ruled to strike Greene’s words from the record.

Rep. Dan Goldman (R-NY) then asked to clarify if the words were taken down or sticken from the record. “My understanding is if the words are taken down the member can no longer speak in whatever proceedings that those words were set,” Goldman noted.

“Point of personal inquiry,” Greene replied, to which Goldman shot back, “There’s no such thing.”

Green then agreed with Goldman that Greene had indeed lost her time to speak.

Rep. Glenn Ivey (D-MD) was then acknowledged to speak by the chair and he asked for another point of order regarding Greene’s allegations.

Green defended Greene’s remarks and called them a “statement of fact,” to which both Ivey and Goldman vehemently objected, with one of them calling her remarks “bullshit” off camera.

“We’re not here to debate this,” Green insisted and moved on.

Earlier in the session, Greene was reprimanded as “inappropriate” for accusing Rep. Eric Swalwell (D-CA) of a “sexual relationship with a Chinese spy.”

Watch the clip above via Forbes Business.

