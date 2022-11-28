Democratic Congressman Dies at Age 61

Rep. Donald McEachin (D-VA) died on Monday at the age of 61 following a prolonged battle against colorectal cancer, his chief of staff announced.

McEachin’s Twitter account posted a statement from staffer Tara Rountree announcing the passing of the three-term congressman re-elect.

We are all devastated at the passing of our boss and friend, Congressman Donald McEachin. Valiantly, for years now, we have watched him fight and triumph over the secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013. Tonight, he lost that battle, and the people of Virginia’s Fourth Congressional District lost a hero who always, always fought for them and put them first. “Until a new representative is elected, our office will remain open and continue to serve our constituents. “The family asks for privacy at this time. Arrangements will be announced over the next few days”

McEachin easily fended off his Republican challenger Leon Benjamin Sr. to keep Virginia’s 4th congressional district in Democratic hands earlier this month.

McEachin was first elected to the House in 2016 and he twice voted to impeach former President Donald Trump.

“The president has violated his oath of office and with his actions, demonstrated complete disregard and disdain for our Constitution,” McEachin said in December 2019. “President Trump abused the power of his office to solicit foreign interference in the 2020 presidential election for personal and political gain, and by doing so, risked the national security of the United States.”

Following the Jan. 6 Capitol attack, McEachin accused Trump of fanning the flames of “sedition” and “insurrection.”

“Donald Trump has violated his oath of office and in doing so put countless Americans at risk, endangered our Republic and threatened our national security,” he said in a statement. “He is unfit to lead the United States for even a day longer.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com