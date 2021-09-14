Democratic Rep. Defends Milley’s Reported Actions to Stop Trump: ‘Given the Concerns of an Unhinged President’

Rep. John Garamendi (D-CA) said Wednesday he supported Gen. Mark Milley after details from an upcoming book were released, which included the revelation Milley reportedly relayed to Chinese officials that he would give them advance notice of any military action by the United States in the Trump administration.

“Does it surprise you to hear that General Milley — I’m talking about what General Milley did — you think that that’s legitimate, that he would call a secret meeting and say, ‘Don’t listen to the commander-in-chief,’ basically?” Camerota asked Garamendi in an afternoon interview.

“I believe that Milley would do that,” Garamendi said. “Now, did he do it? Well, that remains to be seen. But what I know of that general and his role as chief of staff is that he would call a meeting, given the concerns of an unhinged president at that period of time.”

The news about Milley emerged on Wednesday courtesy of The Washington Post’s Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, who wrote in a forthcoming book, Peril, that Milley held two phone calls with China’s top general after January’s unrest in Washington, D.C. “Some might contend that Milley had overstepped his authority and taken extraordinary power for himself,” the authors noted, but he believed it was “a good faith precaution to ensure there was no historic rupture in the international order, no accidental war with China or others, and no use of nuclear weapons.”

Watch above via CNN.

