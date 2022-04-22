DEVELOPING: Texas National Guard Member Drowns While Rescuing Migrants on U.S.-Mexico Border

A member of the Texas National Guard has died while attempting to rescue a group of migrants crossing the Rio Grande along the Southern border, it was reported on Friday morning.

According to Fox News reporter Bill Melugin the drowning occurred in Eagle Pass, Texas, and marks the fourth drowning just this week along the border.

Melugin reported that three migrants had previously drowned while attempting to cross the river earlier this week.

Melugin tweeted, “BREAKING: Multiple sources tell me a Texas National Guard soldier has just drowned in the Rio Grande here in Eagle Pass while trying to save migrants in the water. Texas DPS confirms, and tells me a body has been recovered. I’m told a statement will be coming out soon.”

BREAKING: Multiple sources tell me a Texas National Guard soldier has just drowned in the Rio Grande here in Eagle Pass while trying to save migrants in the water. Texas DPS confirms, and tells me a body has been recovered. I’m told a statement will be coming out soon. @FoxNews — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) April 22, 2022

According to Melugin, this is the first National Guard soldier to have died since Texas Governor Greg Abbott established Operation Lone Star, a join effort between the state’s department of public safety and military to counteract illegal border crossings.

The body has been recovered from the river but the identity of the soldier is unknown at this time. A statement is set to be released later today.



