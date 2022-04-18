Greg Abbott Threatens to Send Migrants to Delaware Next: ‘Looks Like a Great Location’

Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX) appeared on Monday’s Hannity to discuss his decision to bus undocumented migrants to Washington, D.C. He even threatened to send migrants to President Joe Biden’s home state of Delaware.

So far, six buses have arrived in the nation’s capital.

The Texas governor told Sean Hannity the situation at the southern border is “an atrocity.”

“We have a president of the United States that is not securing the border,” Abbott. “And he’s violating laws passed by Congress to secure the border. Then on top of that, we have a president who is turning a blind eye to a security-based issue by allowing people on the terrorist watch lists to come into the United States of America.”

In 2021, U.S. Border Patrol encountered 23 individuals whose names matched those in the Terrorist Screening Database.

He added that a seventh bus is on its way from Texas to Washington, D.C.

“This bussing process is gonna continue,” he declared. “I want you and the audience to know exactly why we’re doing what we’re doing. The Biden administration, they were dropping off illegal immigrants just on small towns on the border. And I said, ‘We’re not going to allow that to happen.’ The people in the local communities were overrun by the people they had dumped off in these local communities.”

Hannity asked Abbott if he’s prepared to send every undocumented migrant in Texas to the D.C.

Will you send every illegal immigrant that you find in the state of Texas to Washington, D.C.?” Hannity queried.

“We’re gonna load ’em up and send them into Washington, D.C.,” he replied. “And if we run out of room there, Delaware looks like a great location.”

Watch above via Fox News.

