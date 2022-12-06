‘Do You Know Who I Am?’ Chris Christie’s Niece Name-Dropped Him During Spirit Airlines Tirade: Cops

The niece of former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie name-dropped him during a racist tirade before she was kicked off of a flight in Louisiana last month, police say.

The New York Post obtained a police report from a Nov. 24 incident in which Shannon Epstein was arrested for allegedly assaulting officers during an early morning disturbance. According to an official report, Epstein, 25, spit on officers, accused them of discriminating against her for being a lesbian, and made crude comments to other passengers in New Orleans:

A Spirit Airlines supervisor told a responding officer Epstein was “asking Hispanic families if they were smuggling cocaine,” the arrest documents detailed, forcing the plane to turn around and return to the gate it had just left. Another gate agent told cops that Epstein, who is from New Jersey but now lives in New Orleans, used a “guttural term” but didn’t specify what term.

Officers also claimed Epstein had “white foam” coming out of her mouth and displayed “unusual” physical strength. She also allegedly name-checked her uncle and accused her arresting officers of being homophobic.

“Do you know who I am? I’m Chris Christie’s daughter and you’re so f—ed. You will lose your job over this s—. I know Donald Trump,” Epstein is alleged to have yelled, falsely claiming to be Christie’s daughter. “By this time tomorrow you will both be in jail. What the f— did I do? I’m a lesbian. Is that it? Do you want to put your d–k in me? That’s it, isn’t it? That’s what this is all about? You want to put your d—k in my mouth, don’t you? You’re so f—ed, you a—hole.”

Officers said they believed Epstein was under the influence of drugs and alcohol. The plane she was on was forced to turn around before takeoff, resulting in a delay for other passengers.

She was charged with six counts of battery, resisting arrest, and disturbing the peace. She posted a $10,000 bond later in the day and was released.

