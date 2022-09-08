Domino’s, Heinz and a Porn Company Offer Weird Condolence Messages to Queen Elizabeth II

By Kipp JonesSep 8th, 2022, 6:17 pm
 

Jonathan Buckmaster – WPA Pool/Getty Images/Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at the age of 96 following a historic reign, and a number of multinational corporations and one porn company paid odd tributes to her.

While individuals who had actually met the monarch shared tributes to her on Twitter, companies that sling ketchup, pizza, porn and other peasant commodities honored the late royal.

The silence from McDonald’s, Taco Bell, and KFC is deafening, but other mega corporations wanted to let their followers know the queen was on their minds – for whatever reason.

