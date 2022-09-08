Queen Elizabeth II died Thursday at the age of 96 following a historic reign, and a number of multinational corporations and one porn company paid odd tributes to her.

While individuals who had actually met the monarch shared tributes to her on Twitter, companies that sling ketchup, pizza, porn and other peasant commodities honored the late royal.

The silence from McDonald’s, Taco Bell, and KFC is deafening, but other mega corporations wanted to let their followers know the queen was on their minds – for whatever reason.

Rest In Peace, Queen Elizabeth II, a global leader whose grace and influence spanned so many generations. pic.twitter.com/JzJjPfbabG — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) September 8, 2022

Together with the rest of the nation we are deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. While we pause to remember her support for communities all round the world, our hearts go out to the Royal Family and those close to them. pic.twitter.com/lHZcrAJxZv — eBay UK (@eBay_UK) September 8, 2022

Everyone at NFL UK is deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen, Elizabeth II. Our thoughts and deepest sympathies are with The Royal Family. We join all those mourning the loss of Her Majesty. pic.twitter.com/6Ht2662ThV — NFL UK (@NFLUK) September 8, 2022

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and we extend our heartfelt sympathy to the Royal Family at this time. pic.twitter.com/gXRfMDTNID — Amazon.co.uk (@AmazonUK) September 8, 2022

Rest in peace, Your Majesty 🖤 pic.twitter.com/a61oRiRpvE — Disney UK (@Disney_UK) September 8, 2022

We are deeply saddened to hear of the passing of Her Majesty the Queen. On behalf of McCormick and Company, our thoughts are with The Royal Family and we pay tribute to her legacy. pic.twitter.com/5zkqbEqRzG — McCormick Corporate (@McCormickCorp) September 8, 2022

The Microsoft community is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Her Majesty The Queen. We give thanks for her years of stewardship and service and we will miss her greatly. pic.twitter.com/kLazGo6iAG — Microsoft UK (@MicrosoftUK) September 8, 2022

Gay porn website Corbin Fisher has offered its condolences on the passing of the Queen. pic.twitter.com/lePWkPwq4R — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 8, 2022

