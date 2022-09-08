World Leaders Mourn for Queen Elizabeth II After Her Passing: She Was ‘More Than a Monarch; She Defined an Era’

The death of Queen Elizabeth II prompted expressions of grief around the globe as world leaders offered their sympathies after the British monarch’s passing.

Buckingham Palace released a statement on Thursday, confirming Elizabeth’s passing after she was placed under medical supervision earlier in the day. Elizabeth was the longest reigning monarch in British history, and members of the royal family flocked to Balmoral Castle to be at her side before the news broke.

Elizabeth’s death means that her eldest son, Charles, shall be the new king, to be known as King Charles III. The Royal Family released a statement from Charles wherein he proclaimed his mother’s death “a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.”

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much loved Mother,” he said. “I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world. During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

A statement from His Majesty The King: pic.twitter.com/AnBiyZCher — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) September 8, 2022

Liz Truss, the newly-appointed British Prime Minister, paid tribute the queen in an address declaring her “the rock on which modern Britain was built. She was the very spirit of Great Britain and that spirit will endure.”

“Queen Elizabeth II was the rock on which modern Britain was built,” U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss says. “She was the very spirit of Great Britain and that spirit will endure.” https://t.co/SKtyOmPX3h pic.twitter.com/quD0lm9Vzb — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 8, 2022

As a central figure of British society who held the throne for more than 70 years, Elizabeth had a unique and well-established influence over several decades’ worth of global civilization. As such, President Joe Biden and many other world leaders offered their sad farewells to the queen and expressed their solidarity with the British people.

#Italy‘s Prime Minister, Mario Draghi, offers condolences, calling Queen Elizabeth “the central protagonist of world history of the past 70 years, representing the UK & Commonwealth with balance, wisdom, respect for institutions & democracy…the most loved symbol of her country” pic.twitter.com/3HJxiSB7nU — Mark Lowen (@marklowen) September 8, 2022

Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II embodied the British nation’s continuity and unity for over 70 years. I remember her as a friend of France, a kind-hearted queen who has left a lasting impression on her country and her century. — Emmanuel Macron (@EmmanuelMacron) September 8, 2022

It was with the heaviest of hearts that we learned of the passing of Canada’s longest-reigning Sovereign, Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She was a constant presence in our lives – and her service to Canadians will forever remain an important part of our country’s history. — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) September 8, 2022

Our thoughts are with the royal family and all those who mourn Queen Elizabeth II in the UK and worldwide. Once called Elizabeth the Steadfast, she never failed to show us the importance of lasting values in a modern world with her service and commitment. pic.twitter.com/NZj3qcyhU7 — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) September 8, 2022

Deeply saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. Over more than 70 years, she exemplified selfless leadership and public service. My deepest condolences to the Royal Family, to our #NATO Allies the United Kingdom and Canada, and to the people of the Commonwealth. pic.twitter.com/hHyqBdhKcx — Jens Stoltenberg (@jensstoltenberg) September 8, 2022

Statement from the Taoiseach (Ireland’s Prime Minister and head of government) on the passing of the Queen. pic.twitter.com/IyxapEgTup — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) September 8, 2022

We mourn the death of Queen Elizabeth II. She was a role model and inspiration for millions, also here in Germany. Her commitment to German-British reconciliation after the horrors of World War II will remain unforgotten. She will be missed, not least her wonderful humour. — Bundeskanzler Olaf Scholz (@Bundeskanzler) September 8, 2022

My condolences to the entire Royal Family, the government and the people of the United Kingdom and the Commonwealth on the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. A figure of global significance, witness and author of British and European history. — Pedro Sánchez (@sanchezcastejon) September 8, 2022

On behalf of the Government and people of Israel, I send my condolences to the Royal Family and the people of the United Kingdom on the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. She leaves behind an unparalleled legacy of leadership and service. May her memory be for a blessing. pic.twitter.com/ZWm26wiVKx — יאיר לפיד – Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) September 8, 2022

Breaking: Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s statement on the death of Queen Elizabeth II pic.twitter.com/oHv19lRuf1 — Tom McIlroy (@TomMcIlroy) September 8, 2022

I had memorable meetings with Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II during my UK visits in 2015 and 2018. I will never forget her warmth and kindness. During one of the meetings she showed me the handkerchief Mahatma Gandhi gifted her on her wedding. I will always cherish that gesture. pic.twitter.com/3aACbxhLgC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 8, 2022

It is with deep sadness that we learned of the death of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II. On behalf of the 🇺🇦 people, we extend sincere condolences to the @RoyalFamily, the entire United Kingdom and the Commonwealth over this irreparable loss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you. — Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) September 8, 2022

