World Leaders Mourn for Queen Elizabeth II After Her Passing: She Was ‘More Than a Monarch; She Defined an Era’

Queen Elizabeth II

Photo via Joe Giddens – by WPA Pool/Getty Images

The death of Queen Elizabeth II prompted expressions of grief around the globe as world leaders offered their sympathies after the British monarch’s passing.

Buckingham Palace released a statement on Thursday, confirming Elizabeth’s passing after she was placed under medical supervision earlier in the day. Elizabeth was the longest reigning monarch in British history, and members of the royal family flocked to Balmoral Castle to be at her side before the news broke.

Elizabeth’s death means that her eldest son, Charles, shall be the new king, to be known as King Charles III. The Royal Family released a statement from Charles wherein he proclaimed his mother’s death “a moment of the greatest sadness for me and all members of my family.”

“We mourn profoundly the passing of a cherished Sovereign and a much loved Mother,” he said. “I know her loss will be deeply felt throughout the country, the Realms and the Commonwealth, and by countless people around the world. During this period of mourning and change, my family and I will be comforted and sustained by our knowledge of the respect and deep affection in which The Queen was so widely held.”

Liz Truss, the newly-appointed British Prime Minister, paid tribute the queen in an address declaring her “the rock on which modern Britain was built. She was the very spirit of Great Britain and that spirit will endure.”

As a central figure of British society who held the throne for more than 70 years, Elizabeth had a unique and well-established influence over several decades’ worth of global civilization. As such, President Joe Biden and many other world leaders offered their sad farewells to the queen and expressed their solidarity with the British people.

