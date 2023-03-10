Donald Trump Featured on ‘J6 Prison Choir’ Star-Spangled Banner Vinyl Recording: ’45 on a 45′

An organization known as the “J6 Prison Choir” has released a recording of the Star-Spangled Banner featuring none other than former President Donald Trump.

According to Forbes, the song is performed by 20 inmates, jailed in Washington D.C. on charges related to January 6th.

The recording, which was released last Friday, was done via jailhouse phone calls while the inmates await trial. The organization that released the single says it supports the families of those who have been arrested and charged related to the January 6 insurrection at the Capitol.

“Justice for All” — A Recording by President Donald J. Trump and the J6 Prison Choir ALL PROCEEDS GO TO J6 FAMILIES 🇺🇸https://t.co/ugyv8Covqo pic.twitter.com/suOLflilpn — Grace Chong 🇺🇸 (@gc22gc) March 10, 2023

A promotional video, released to advertise the single, begins with clips of Trump, historical sites around D.C., and fireworks. It then showcases clips of people donning prison jumpsuits in lonely jail cells.

January 6 footage is also shown, displaying the protestors’ altercations with police, and it ends with more videos of Trump.

Trump is featured on the track, reciting the Pledge of Allegiance. According to CNN, he recorded his portion of the song at his home at Mar-a-Lago after the organization requested the cameo.

The song is available on all streaming platforms for free or you can purchase the vinyl for a whopping $99. “45 on a 45!” the group advertises on its website referencing Trump’s number as president and the size of the vinyl.

According to CNN, Trump’s involvement in the project was on a volunteer basis and had nothing to do with his 2024 presidential campaign.

“This doesn’t have anything to do with the campaign,” an adviser told CNN.

According to a report released by the Department of Justice on Monday, at least 1,000 people have been arrested on charges relating to January 6 since 2021.

