‘Don’t Bother Me With a Question Like That!’ Disgusted Pelosi Torches Reporter at Weekly Press Conference

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) was clearly disgusted when she dressed down a reporter by telling her, “Don’t bother me with a question like that!”

Speaker Pelosi held her weekly press conference Thursday morning, during which reporters asked questions about a variety of topics that included the impending handover of the gavel in the next Congress.

One reporter noted “this could be one of the last press conferences that we have with you as speaker,” to which Pelosi cracked, “Could be, and we may have one a day.”

Asked to talk about her legacy as speaker and Democratic leader, Speaker Pelosi didn’t hesitate, replying “nothing in any of the years that I was there compares to the Affordable Care Act, expanding health care to tens of millions more Americans, 150 million families having better benefits, lower cost and no preexisting condition, risking their access and no lifetime limits. Being a woman no longer a preexisting condition.”

But Pelosi took a much sharper tone with a reporter who asked, “Will commit to serving your full two-year term for the people of San Francisco?”

“What is this?” Pelosi scoffed, adding “Don’t bother me with a question like that! Really! Really. Okay?”

“Not what I’m going to do. Yeah, I don’t. Those kind of questions are such a waste of my time,” Pelosi said, before taking more questions.

Speaker Pelosi announced in mid-November that she would not be seeking re-election to the Democratic House leadership following the GOP’s narrow victory to retake the chamber in the midterm elections. But Pelosi was re-elected to her House seat by defeating her Republican opponent 81% to 19%.

And in late November, the House Democratic Steering and Policy Committee passed a resolution naming Pelosi “Speaker Emerita” — a measure that ultimately wound up passing unanimously.

Newly-elected House Democratic Leader Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said, of the resolution, “Nancy D’Alesandro Pelosi is the most consequential Speaker in American history and I am humbled by the opportunity to recognize her as Speaker Emerita.”

Watch above via C-SPAN.

