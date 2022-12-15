Anti-Vaxxer Alex Berenson Posthumously Punishes Grant Wahl

Vocal Covid-19 vaccine opponent Alex Berenson has discovered who the real victim of soccer analyst Grant Wahl’s sudden passing at the World Cup is: Berenson himself.

And his accused persecutors? Wahl’s family, of course.

In an unfathomably ghoulish tweet, Berenson whined about the Wahls’ alleged efforts to “shame/silence those of us raising serious questions about mRNA safety.”

“I’m sorry if Grant Wohl’s [sic] family prefers no one discuss what might have caused his death. But he was a public figure and publicly pro-mRNA shot and his wife is a huge jab advocate,” declared Berenson within a larger thread critiquing proponents of the mRNA vaccines.

After their advent, Wahl called the vaccines “incredible,” submitted that they were “not getting enough credit for the marvel that they are,” and echoed the medical community’s critiques of anti-vaxxers such as Robert F. Kennedy Jr.

Wahl’s widow, Dr. Céline Gounder, is a professor at New York University’s Grossman School of Medicine and outspoken proponent of the vaccines who served on President Joe Biden’s COVID-19 Advisory Board transition team.

In both an appearance on CBS and post celebrating her husband’s life on his Substack page, Gounder revealed Wahl’s cause of death to be an ascending aortic aneurysm. From Substack:

An autopsy was performed by the New York City Medical Examiner’s Office. Grant died from the rupture of a slowly growing, undetected ascending aortic aneurysm with hemopericardium. The chest pressure he experienced shortly before his death may have represented the initial symptoms. No amount of CPR or shocks would have saved him. His death was unrelated to COVID. His death was unrelated to vaccination status. There was nothing nefarious about his death.

Gounder did not reference the vaccine-related conspiracy theories during her CBS appearance, so the clause “his death was unrelated to vaccination status” in a longer tribute appears to comprise the totality of her efforts to silence and shame the delicate flower calling itself Alex Berenson.

Berenson’s theory of the vaccine’s role in Wahl’s death is wholly without merit. He bases his ludicrous claim on giant cell arteritis (GCA) being a risk factor for an ascending aortic aneurysm, calling it “a side effect of mRNA jabs.” The two screenshots Berenson provided as evidence refer only to singular cases of GCA being observed in much older patients in the immediate aftermath of vaccination — a textbook example of correlation without causation — and with no subsequent ascending aortic aneurysm following either case. He linked to neither article.

For the dual crimes of differing with Berenson about the safety and efficacy of the mRNA vaccines and Wahl’s having passed away at an early age, Wahl (posthumously) and Gounder (while grappling with unspeakable tragedy) have been tried and punished by the disgraced ex-New York Times reporter. In carrying out their sentence, Berenson has exemplified his signature traits: shoddy work, an unshakeable victim complex, and chronic inhumanity.

