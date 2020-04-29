White House Coronavirus Task Force member Dr. Anthony Fauci highlighted the effectiveness of Remdesivir in treating those with the coronavirus, Wednesday, during a White House meeting on Wednesday, calling it “quite good news.”

President Donald Trump, Dr. Anthony Fauci, and Dr. Deborah Birx took questions in this Oval Office presser, during which Fauci spoke of a trial involving the drug Remdesivir.

“It was a randomized placebo-controlled trial comparing the Gilead drug Remdesivir with a placebo. It was highly powered with about 1,090 plus individuals, so it is the first truly high-powered randomized placebo-controlled trial,” Fauci explained, adding, “The primary end point was the time to recovery, namely, the ability to be discharged.”

Fauci went on to claim that the Safety Monitoring Board notified him “that the data shows that Remdesivir has a clear-cut, significant positive effect in diminishing the time to recovery,” explaining, “This is really quite important for a number of reasons.”

“It’s highly significant. If you look at the time to recovery being shorter in the Remdesivir arm, it was 11 days compared to 15 days, and that’s a p-value for the scientists who are listening of 0.001. So that’s something, although a 31 percent in improvement doesn’t seem like a knock out 100 percent, it is a very important proof of concept,” he declared. “Because what it has proven is that a drug can block this virus.”

Calling the drug “very optimistic,” Fauci noted that “the mortality rate trended towards being better — in the sense of less deaths — in the Remdesivir group,” and concluded, “We think it’s really opening the door to the fact that we now have the capability of treating… and I can guarantee you as more people, more companies, more investigators get involved it’s going to get better and better.”

Watch the clip above above via Fox News.

