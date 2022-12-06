Elon Musk Admits He Wanted to Punch Kanye West For Tweeting Image of Swastika

Elon Musk admitted to wanting to punch controversial rapper Kanye West in the face over one of his recent tweets that got his account suspended.

Musk took part in a Twitter Q&A on Saturday where he spoke at length about the Twitter files that were set to be released about the company’s involvement in the Hunter Biden laptop story.

At one point during the discussion, Musk discussed the recent removal of West from the platform after he tweeted a picture of a swastika inside the Star of David.

According to Insider, Musk was asked “How are you going to balance the level to which we speak about the freedom of expression on Twitter? and the video began to circulate via National Conservative on Twitter.

“At some point, you have to say what is incitement to violence because it is against the law in the US,” Musk said.

Musk continued to talk about his personal reaction to West’s recent anti-Semitic comments.

“So, the question is what is incitement to violence?” Musk asked.

“I think, you know, posting swastikas is in what is obviously not a — you know, good way, is an incitement to violence,” he continued.

“I personally wanted to punch, Kanye — so that would — that was definitely inciting me to violence,” Musk concluded.

Listen above via National Conservative.

