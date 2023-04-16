Elon Musk — in a new interview with Tucker Carlson — claims the U.S. government had “full access” to private, direct messages on Twitter.

In a preview excerpt shared on Twitter by Carlson ahead of the full interview — which is slated to air Monday and Tuesday night on Fox News — the Twitter CEO expressed shock at the notion that the government was able to read private communications on the platform.

“The degree to which government agencies effectively had full access to everything that was going on on Twitter blew my mind,” Musk said. “I was not aware of that.”

“Would that include people’s DMs?” Carlson asked.

“Yes,” Musk replied.

In a separate excerpt of the interview previewed on Fox News Sunday, Musk sounded the alarm about artificial intelligence — stating that he believes it has the potential to destroy civilization.

“AI is more dangerous than, say, mismanaged aircraft design or production maintenance, or bad car production in the sense that it has the potential — however small one may regard that probability, but it is non-trivial — it has the potential for civilizational destruction,” Musk said.

