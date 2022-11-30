Musk Says Apple Won’t Remove Twitter From App Store, New Report Shows Apple Actually Increased Twitter Ad Buy

Elon Musk said Apple CEO Tim Cook assured him the company never considered removing Twitter from its app store during an in-person meeting Wednesday in Cupertino, California.

At the same time, Apple actually increased the amount of money it was spending to advertise on Twitter the same day Musk accused the company of snubbing his platform, according to a report.

Musk teased a meeting between him and Cook at Apple’s headquarters Wednesday through a short video filmed at Apple Park.

“Thanks @tim_cook for taking me around Apple’s beautiful HQ,” Musk tweeted.

Thanks @tim_cook for taking me around Apple’s beautiful HQ pic.twitter.com/xjo4g306gR — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 30, 2022

Hours later, he shared an update, writing, “Good conversation. Among other things, we resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store. Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so.”

Good conversation. Among other things, we resolved the misunderstanding about Twitter potentially being removed from the App Store. Tim was clear that Apple never considered doing so. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 30, 2022

Musk sparked speculation Twitter could be removed from the app marketplace by Apple in a tweet he posted Monday amid a volley of tweets criticizing the tech giant.

“Apple has also threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won’t tell us why,” Musk wrote.

Apple has also threatened to withhold Twitter from its App Store, but won’t tell us why — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

In other posts the Tesla and SpaceX CEO questioned whether Apple was against freedom of speech.

Who else has Apple censored? https://t.co/lZculFIkAX — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

Musk also said Apple had “mostly stopped advertising on Twitter” and he asked Cook to explain why.

What’s going on here @tim_cook? — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

According to a report from Gizmodo, Apple decided to invest more advertising dollars on Twitter on the day of Musk’s tweet:

In fact, Apple spent $84,615 on Twitter ads that very same day, according to data from Pathmatics, a digital ad analytics company. The day before that, Apple spent a full $104,867. The data contradicts Musk’s claims that the iPhone maker “mostly stopped advertising on Twitter.” Apple’s Twitter advertising purchases actually grew from October to November, Pathmatics’ research showed. Apple spent $1,005,784 on Twitter ads in the first 28 days of November…

