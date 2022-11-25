Elon Musk Vows to Create ‘Alternative’ Smartphone If Apple and Google Remove Twitter From App Stores

Elon Musk vowed on Friday to create his own smartphone if Apple and Google were to remove Twitter from their app stores.

Musk, the controversial new owner of Twitter, made the comments in response to right-wing podcast host Liz Wheeler writing on Twitter, “If Apple & Google boot Twitter from their app stores, @elonmusk should produce his own smartphone.”

“Half the country would happily ditch the biased, snooping iPhone & Android. The man builds rockets to Mars, a silly little smartphone should be easy, right?” Wheeler added.

Musk, as he often does, replied to Wheeler’s tweet, writing, “I certainly hope it does not come to that, but, yes, if there is no other choice, I will make an alternative phone.”

I certainly hope it does not come to that, but, yes, if there is no other choice, I will make an alternative phone — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 25, 2022

Wheeler then followed up her post with a poll, asking, “Would you switch to a tELONphone? Vote yes or no with your best pun for a name below.”

Would you switch to a tELONphone? Vote yes or no with your best pun for a name below. — Liz Wheeler (@Liz_Wheeler) November 25, 2022

Musk, who spent $44 billion to purchase Twitter, has been plagued by mass layoffs and fears that the platform cease to function.

NPR reported on Friday that Twitter has lost half of its top advertisers over concerns that cuts have left the platform unable to moderate hate speech.

“Half of Twitter’s top 100 advertisers appear to no longer be advertising on the website. A report from Media Matters for America states that these 50 advertisers have spent almost $2 billion on Twitter ads since 2020 and more than $750 million just in 2022,” wrote NPR, noting:

Seven additional advertisers have slowed their advertising to almost nothing, according to the report, which was published on Tuesday. These companies have paid Twitter more than $255 million since 2020.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com