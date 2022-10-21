Senior White House lawyer Eric Herschmann wrote to then President Donald Trump’s personal attorneys warning them about letting Trump sign a sworn court document “verifying inaccurate evidence of voter fraud, according to emails from December 2020,” reported Axios on Friday.

The report by Jonathan Swan and Zachary Basu is the latest bombshell regarding Trump knowingly signing inaccurate court documents. On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge David Carter wrote an 18-page opinion indicating that Trump signed court documents making specific claims of election fraud in the 2020 election he knew to be inaccurate.

Politico reported on Wednesday, Carter ruled that emails from Trump’s personal attorney John Eastman, who worked and schemed to overturn the 2020 presidential election, must be turned over to the Jan. 6 House committee.

In his lengthy opinion, Carter wrote that those emails “show that President Trump knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public.”

Trump attacked Carter on his social media platform Thursday saying, “please explain to this partisan hack that the Presidential Election of 2020 was Rigged and Stolen. Also, he shouldn’t be making statements about me until he understands the facts, which he doesn’t!”

“Eric Herschmann, the former White House lawyer who cautioned Trump’s outside attorneys about the inaccurate allegations of voter fraud in Georgia, was subpoenaed this summer to testify in the DOJ investigation,” noted Axios of the email.

Axios takes a deep dive into the back and forth between Herschmann and Trump election lawyer Cleta Mitchell, who voiced frustration that Herschmann was “slowing down the process” when it came to court filings alleging voter fraud.

“Together, the emails obtained by Axios and those reviewed by Judge Carter show that at least two of Trump’s attorneys — Herschmann and Eastman — explicitly raised concerns about having the president sign a sworn statement making specific claims about voter fraud that were inaccurate,” concludes Axios. Trump did indeed eventually sign the court documents alleging voter fraud in Georgia, despite warnings those documents contained inaccurate information.

