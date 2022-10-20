Trump Fumes at ‘Partisan Hack’ Judge Who Pinpointed Trump Knowingly Signed False Court Docs: ‘Very Nasty, Wrong, and Ill Informed’

Former President Donald Trump raged against U.S. District Judge David Carter on Thursday, a day after Carter wrote an 18-page opinion indicating that Trump signed court documents making specific claims of election fraud in the 2020 election he knew to be inaccurate.

Politico reported on Wednesday, Carter ruled that emails from Trump’s personal attorney John Eastman, who worked and schemed to overturn the 2020 presidential election, must be turned over to the Jan. 6 House committee.

In his lengthy opinion, Carter wrote that those emails “show that President Trump knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public.”

Trump, who continues to promote the widely debunked notion that the 2020 election was stolen, despite losing by a significant margin, blasted Carter on his social media platform.

“Who’s this Clinton appointed “Judge,” David Carter, who keeps saying, and sending to all, very nasty, wrong, and ill informed statements about me on rulings, or a case (whatever!), currently going on in California, that I know nothing about – nor am I represented,” Trump wrote, adding:

With that being said, please explain to this partisan hack that the Presidential Election of 2020 was Rigged and Stolen. Also, he shouldn’t be making statements about me until he understands the facts, which he doesn’t!

Carter detailed in his opinion how the emails show Trump knowingly signed court filings containing inaccurate information. Politico notes that “Trump and his attorneys alleged in a Dec. 4 filing in Georgia state court that Fulton County had improperly counted more than 10,000 votes of dead people, felons and unregistered voters. They then moved that proceeding to federal court and discussed whether to use the same statistics in that filing. In private correspondence, Trump’s lawyers noted that the then-president had resisted signing documents containing ‘specific numbers.’”

The Eastman emails then explicitly show Eastman acknowledging that the numbers in the court filing were incorrect:

“Although the President signed a verification for [the state court filing] back on Dec. 1, he has since been made aware that some of the allegations (and evidence proffered by the experts) has been inaccurate. For him to sign a new verification with that knowledge (and incorporation by reference) would not be accurate.”

Carter explained that Trump and lawyers then went on to do exactly that: “file the federal complaint using the same numbers that Eastman conceded were inaccurate.”

“President Trump, moreover, signed a verification swearing under oath that the incorporated, inaccurate numbers ‘are true and correct’ or ‘believed to be true and correct’ to the best of his knowledge and belief,” Carter explained, concluding:

“The emails show that President Trump knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public. The Court finds that these emails are sufficiently related to and in furtherance of a conspiracy to defraud the United States.”

