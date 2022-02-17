Ex-New York Times Columnist Nicholas Kristof Can’t Run for Oregon Governor, Court Rules

The Oregon Supreme Court unanimously ruled on Thursday former New York Times columnist Nicholas Kristof is ineligible from running for governor of the Beaver State.

The Oregon secretary of state deemed that Kristof didn’t meet the three-year residency requirement to run for Oregon governor. The court noted that Kristof registered as an Oregon voter in December 2020, as Kristof “cast a New York ballot” in that year’s general election.

The court said “the issue … is whether [Kristof] has been, during the three years preceeding the November 2022 election, ‘a resident within [Oregon].’ For the reasons set out above, we conclude that the secretary was not compelled to conclude, on the record before her, that [Kristof] satisfied that requirement.”

Kristof was running to succeed Gov. Kate Brown, a Democrat, who is limited to two consecutive terms and is therefore ineligible from running for re-election in 2022.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com