Fake Photo of Cop in George Floyd Killing Wearing Racist Hat Goes Viral on Social Media

By Charlie NashMay 27th, 2020, 12:53 pm

 

A photo which falsely claimed to show the police officer who kneeled on George Floyd’s neck wearing a “Make Whites Great Again” hat went viral on social media, Wednesday.

The fake news was shared by prominent commentators and celebrities, including rapper Ice Cube, who incorrectly claimed that pictured man was police officer Derek Chauvin.

But the photo was soon debunked by journalists, who noted that the two men were not the same.

The false claim, however, was shared so many times that “Make Whites Great Again” became one of the top trending topics on Twitter, Wednesday, with over 30,000 instances listed by the social network.

Another viral photo purporting to show the police officer at a Trump rally was also debunked.

Floyd died in custody after his neck was kneeled on by a police officer for minutes, despite complaining that he couldn’t breathe.

