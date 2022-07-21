First Case of Polio in United States in Almost a Decade Reported in New York

The first U.S. case of polio in almost a decade was reported in New York on Thursday.

According to AP News, an unvaccinated young adult in Rockland County, New York had developed symptoms and paralysis over the last month.

Their report also indicated that while the adult did not recently travel outside of the US they may have been exposed to someone who received an oral vaccine for polio, a version of the medication that is currently available in other countries besides the US.

AP reports that the patient is no longer contagious but health officials are actively tracing those who may have been exposed to the illness before that time as well as how the patient contracted the virus.

Polio, according to the WHO, is one of the most highly infectious viral diseases and typically targets children under the age of 5.

It’s transmitted by mouth and it’s incubation period can last anywhere from 7-10 days. While 95% of people infected fail to show symptoms they are still able to spread the virus. Those experiencing symptoms will have nausea, muscle weakness, fever, and headache.

Rockland County is located 38 miles from New York City and according to a report from USA today the county has scheduled a polio vaccination clinic to begin tomorrow, July 22nd.

