Guest panelist Joey Jones said on Thursday’s Outnumbered that President Joe Biden getting Covid is “karma” for suggesting he currently has cancer in a speech the day before.

During a speech in Massachusetts on Wednesday, Biden was speaking about oil pollution when he was growing up in Delaware.

“You had to put on your windshield wipers to get, literally the oil slick off the window,” the president stated. “That’s why I and so many damn other people I grew up [with] have cancer, and why for the longest time Delaware had the highest cancer rate in the nation.”

Though Biden spoke in the present tense as if to suggest he currently has the disease, the White House clarified by noting he had non-melanoma skin cancers removed.

Jones, who is a Fox News contributor, gave his reaction.

“My experience with Covid – the two times I’ve had it – the first time I had a little bit of a fever,” Jones said. “The second time a cold. And I think that’s one everyone has been saying over and over again. So, I hope and pray that is what the president experiences. I don’t want any bad health on him.”

He then suggested Biden’s Covid diagnosis is “karma” for the cancer comment.

“I get so frustrated with these politicians that think they have to connect themselves to every dire thing that happens in an American’s life,” Jones said.

“And I think President Biden – his little statement on cancer yesterday – is proof of that, that politicians have taken that too far. So what I hope is, he recovers fast, during hurt him that well, that much at all. And when he recovers he reconsiders just how politicians work on stuff like this, because saying he had cancer the way he did and backtracking it way they did, that’s karma, man. You don’t wanna fool with that.”

