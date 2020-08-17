Former Department of Homeland Security Chief of Staff Miles Taylor is waging an offensive against President Donald Trump for a “dangerously chaotic” presidency, with a starring role in a new campaign ad and a Monday op-ed in The Washington Post.

“After serving for more than two years in the Department of Homeland Security’s leadership during the Trump administration, I can attest that the country is less secure as a direct result of the president’s actions,” Taylor wrote in the op-ed.

Taylor didn’t say who he voted for in 2016, but wrote that he “hoped” at the time that Trump “would soberly accept the burdens of the presidency — foremost among them the duty to keep America safe.” He said his assessment today is that the president “tried to turn DHS … into a tool” for his political benefit.

“He insisted on a near-total focus on issues that he said were central to his reelection — in particular building a wall on the U.S. border with Mexico,” Taylor lamented. “One day in February 2019, when congressional leaders were waiting for an answer from the White House on a pending deal to avoid a second government shutdown, the president demanded a DHS phone briefing to discuss the color of the wall. He was particularly interested in the merits of using spray paint and how the steel structure should be coated. Episodes like this occurred almost weekly.”

Taylor served as chief of staff to former DHS Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen from 2017-19. Nielsen was ousted that year after prominently disagreeing with the president on border security. Taylor subsequently went to work for Google, leading congressional Democrats to write a letter to Google last fall complaining about the company’s decision to hire an alumni of the Trump administration. He worked previously in the George W. Bush administration.

Monday’s op-ed was accompanied by the unveiling of an ad starring Taylor by Republicans Against Trump, a group founded by prominent anti-Trump commentator Bill Kristol and former Jeb Bush aide Tim Miller.

“Given what I’ve experienced in the administration, I have to support Joe Biden for president,” Taylor said in the two-minute ad. “And even though I’m not a Democrat — even though I disagree on key issues — I’m confident Joe Biden will protect the country.”

