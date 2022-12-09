‘Fox News Goes Biblical!’ Reporters Bust Out Laughing Over Pelosi Exchange With Fox’s Chad Pergram at Weekly Presser

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi drew laughs from reporters with her reaction to a biblical quip from Fox News Senior Congressional Correspondent Chad Pergram.

Speaker Pelosi held her weekly press conference, at which Pergram was last to be called on, a fact that he noted with what was either a Bible reference or a Bob Dylan reference. Pelosi brought some levity to the proceedings beforePergram asked about congressional wrangling over government funding:

CHAD PERGRAM: Madam Speaker –

SPEAKER PELOSI: Okay, Chad.

CHAD PERGRAM: Thank you very much. The first is last. What is it they said? The first shall be first, and the last – whatever. Anyway. My question on the –

SPEAKER PELOSI: What is he talking about?

[Laughter]

Is this Biblical? Is he speaking in Biblical terms now? Fox News goes Biblical!

[Laughter]

What have you got?

CHAD PERGRAM: Wait until I ask you about Baker Mayfield in the ninth. In any event, with the defense bill, you heard Republicans criticizing, “Oh, we need the defense bill passed soon.” So, the defense bill is now passed.

SPEAKER PELOSI: Yeah, it passed.

CHAD PERGRAM: But they say out of the other side of their mouth, they say, “Why don’t we talk over the spending until next year?” How do you respond to that when it seems like there’s an inconsistency there, where they are talking about, we have to get the defense bill passed now, but then, as you lay out this case about the problem for the military if you have to go to a CR and punt it to next year?

SPEAKER PELOSI: I think that’s a question for the Republicans. You’re saying they’re saying we should have the defense bill passed now, but we’re not going to do this funding until next year. It is totally inconsistent, unsafe and the rest. So you’ll just have to ask them that. But it is, it just shows you how determined they are not to invest in the American people, the education. The strength of our nation is, of course, related to our military might, and we recognize that. Whether it’s in terms of technology and the rest, we take ourselves to a new place and not just old ways of thinking about defense, and that’s what this authorization bill takes a giant step to do.

But our strength of our nation is also measured in the health, education and well‑being of the American people, certainly our men and women in uniform and their families, but beyond that. And what I love about this – one of the things that I like about this bill, scratch that “love” about the bill – one of things I like about this bill is that it has a major investment in our HBCUs, historically Black colleges and universities, and other minority‑serving institutions to make sure that our defense has the benefit of the thinking of everyone in our community, wherever they are in our economy, our society and in our ethnicity.

So it’s about how you measure our strength. And we think our strength cannot ignore the health, education and well‑being of the American people, which is what the NDD is about, the nondefense discretionary spending.