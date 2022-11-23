Texas GOP Rep Chip Roy Argues Congress Should Shut Down Government Over Border Crisis: ‘Got to Use the Power of the Purse’

Texas Republican Rep. Chip Roy argued Wednesday that Congress should use “the power of the purse” to shut down the federal government to force action on the crisis at the Southern Border.

When asked by Fox News’ Brian Kilmeade on Fox & Friends “what is it going to take” to get the border under control, Roy said it will take using Congress’s role as appropriators to force change.

“You got to use the power of the purse. That’s what you have to use,” said Roy, who went after Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, as many Republicans have made a point of doing in the last several days, saying he needs to be impeached.

Look, the fact of the matter is the Founders gave us that for a reason to check an out-of-control executive branch. So we need to say that we’re not going to give blank checks to this government unless we actually say that we’re going to turn away and detain as the current law requires. But unless our leadership demands that, we won’t get any change. You can have all the hearings you want. you can impeach Mayorkas. but if you don’t use the power of the purse to tell this administration you will follow the law, you will turn away, you will detain, you will stop releasing, you will stop endangering the American people, you will stop flooding our country with fentanyl, you’ll stop allowing migrants to die like 53 in a tractor-trailer in San Antonio, you will stop having our ranchers getting overrun and fences get cut, you will stop empowering cartels, you’ll stop empowering China. We should go on offense and use the power of the purse to demand it.

Watch the clip above via Fox News Channel.

