Fox’s Chris Wallace Says Biden Answer to Tara Reade Question ‘Skillful,’ Adds Trump Doesn’t Have ‘Clean Hands’ on Issue

Fox News anchor Chris Wallace praised former Vice President Joe Biden’s recent answer to a question about the allegation leveled by former staffer Tara Reade, in which Biden said that if people believe Reade, “they probably shouldn’t vote for me.”

During an MSNBC town hall Thursday night, Biden was asked what his message to voters who believe Reade’s allegation would be, and he said “Well, I think they should vote their heart. If they believe Tara Reade, they probably shouldn’t vote for me. I wouldn’t vote for me if I believe Tara Reade,” while again denying the accusation and noting the changes to her story.

On Friday morning’s edition of Fox News’ America’s Newsroom, anchor Sandra Smith played portions of Biden’s answer, and asked Wallace to assess the response.

“Well, I think it’s a pretty skillful answer,” Wallace said, explaining that “on the one hand he wants to absolutely flatly deny the truth of the allegation,” but that Biden “also said I don’t want to question her motives.”

“So it’s one of those things of I flatly deny the accusation but I’m not in any way going to go after the accuser,” Wallace said.

“Does this issue go away for him, or does this linger on through 2020 election day?” Smith asked.

“I think that as it now stands, it goes away in the sense that she has told her story, it’s a shocking story, it’s a disturbing story, but she doesn’t have any real evidence of it,” Wallace said, noting that could change if Reade presents new evidence. or if other similar and credible allegations emerge.

Wallace said “it’s worth pointing out nobody else has come out and told a similar story,” while also singling out President Donald Trump’s history.

“So let’s also be clear, President Trump does not come in with clean hands on this either,” Wallace said. “There’ve obviously been a number of women who have accused him of sexual assault, so I don’t know that people that are upset by even the allegation of sexual assault will say that’s it, I’m not going for Biden, I’ll go for President Trump instead, who has also denied similar allegations.”

Watch the clip above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]