Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger discounted allegations of fraud in Georgia’s election ahead of the state’s anticipated Thursday report of a hand tally in the presidential race, and said he expected Democrats to prevail.

“We have not seen any widespread voter fraud,” he told CNN’s Jake Tapper in a Wednesday interview. “The president has picked up some votes in a few of the counties that made some clerical errors. It wasn’t the machines. But at the end of the day, he started with 14,000. He’s about 12,000 now. But we’re finishing up, waiting for a few more counties to get back to us, some of the large counties, but I don’t believe at the end of the day it will change the total results.”

Tapper subsequently asked, “So you still think … President-elect [Joe] Biden will be the winner of Georgia?”

Raffensperger replied, “Yes, I believe that is the way it will turn out.”

Georgia was set Thursday to report the results of a hand tally of the 5 million votes its residents cast in the 2020 presidential election. The state is required to certify the results provided by that tally by Friday. Campaigns are then allotted two business days to request a recount, provided a candidate obtained a margin of victory of less than half a percentage point. Raffensperger said earlier this month that he hoped that recount would be completed before December.

Raffensperger also defended himself against criticism he has received from Republicans over his conduct overseeing the election.

“Everything I have done in this office — we [outlawed] ballot harvesting,” Raffensperger said. “We understand it’s a bad deal to do ballot harvesting. We outlawed it. That was me. That was my team. We now have an online absentee ballot portal which has photo ID. And that was our team that stood that up in less than two weeks when we had this huge expansion of absentee ballots. So, my record will stand on itself.”

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]