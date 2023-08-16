GOP Candidates DeSantis, Ramaswamy, Haley, Christie, Pence All Joining Erickson and First TV This Week — But No Word On Trump

Conservative commentator Erick Erickson is throwing his annual Gathering, to which he invites around 1,500 of his talk radio listeners for a live, in-person event, and will be joined by some big names in politics.

With the theme “Forward: Which Way” on this year’s event, Erickson will be featuring a series of one-on-one conversations with some of the 2024 GOP presidential candidates between August 17-19 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Key moments from Friday and Saturday, will be featured on The First TV. Scheduled to appear are presidential candidates former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, Ambassador Nikki Haley, former Vice President Mike Pence, Vivek Ramaswamy, and Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC), as well as “other leaders of the conservative movement across America.”

There is no word, however, on whether the GOP front runner, former President Donald Trump, will be in attendance, but we do know he has a scheduled event in Georgia in the coming days.

