‘Got To Head Out Now!’ Biden Press Aide Tries To Herd Reporters Out As They Shout Questions at Photo Op

White House reporters had to be ushered out of the Oval Office as they shouted questions at President Joe Biden during a photo op with a foreign leader.

On Friday, President Biden met with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in the Oval Office, and delivered remarks at a photo op prior to their meeting.

The pool reporter described the event, including the chaotic scene at the end as the press shouted questions about China and the president’s aide tried to usher them out:

When pool entered the room, POTUS and Scholz were both seated.

“Welcome back to the Oval Office, welcome back to the White House,” POTUS said to start. “There’s been a lot of change since the last time you were here.”

Russia was amassing troops on the Ukrainian border last time, he said, when Scholz was here in February 2022.

“We made it clear that if he moved, we would both respond,” POTUS said. “And together we made good on that promise. And I want to thank you, Olaf, for your strong and steady leadership. I mean that sincerely. It’s made a world of difference.”

“You stepped up to provide critical military support. And I would argue, beyond the military support, the moral support you’ve given Ukrainians has been profound. Profound.”

He mentioned some of the domestic political challenges in Germany — increase in defense spending, diversifying away from Russian energy sources, and said: “I know it’s not been easy. Very difficult for you.”

“Together we’ve worked lock step to provide security assistance,” he said. “We helped Ukraine meet basic needs and continue to maintain pressure on Putin.”

“As NATO allies we’re making the alliance stronger and more capable,” he added.

“A lot’s happened since last year, we’ve got a lot to talk about,” he said in conclusion.

Scholz spoke next, saying he appreciated the opportunity to meet.

“This is a very, very important year because of the dangerous threat to peace that comes from Russia invading Ukraine,” he said.

He said being united in helping Ukraine was important, adding: “At this time I think it’s very important that we give the message that we will continue to do so as long as it takes.”

He said that the transatlantic partnership between the two countries was strong.

“I’m really happy to be here and talk with you,” he said in conclusion.

With that, a range of questions were lobbed simultaneously. POTUS seemed to hear several about China, and whether it would be a topic of discussion. He kept a straight face, and then offered a slight smile as shouts came: “Thank you so much! Thank you so much press! Thank you so much!”

The pool was then moved out of the room, concluding the pool spray. The meeting has been expected to last an hour, and will update with any changes.