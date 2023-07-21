Grammy Nominated Singer Lana Del Rey Seen Working At Waffle House in Alabama

Six time Grammy nominee Lana Del Rey surprised unsuspecting Waffle House customers this week when she was seen donning a uniform and serving up waffles.

The location in Florence, Alabama appeared to hire a new employee this week when Del Rey stepped behind the counter to take orders, with her own personalized name badge.

Twitter was flooded with pictures of the star serving up breakfast, taking photos with fans, and signing autographs.

Lana Del Rey spotted working at a Waffle House in Alabama. pic.twitter.com/CLWuvEyazr — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 20, 2023

To fans’ surprise, this was not a part of an upcoming music video but in fact, it appeared as if she was an actual employee.

This was one of many sightings of the singer in Alabama over the last few weeks after fans spotted her checking out the local nail salon downtown and waiting in line at Starbucks.

A fan meets Lana Del Rey at the nail salon. pic.twitter.com/904u2WViU4 — Pop Base (@PopBase) July 18, 2023

Although representatives for the singer have not explained why she was at the Waffle House location, many have assumed that the star has taken a step back from the limelight to move to the small town, a location which was mentioned in her latest album.

According to Insider, in her latest song Paris, Texas she sings about visiting Florence, Alabama and having friends in the city.

