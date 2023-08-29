Green Day Capitalizes on Trump Mugshot, Selling ‘Ultimate Nimrod’ Emblazoned T-Shirts For Charity

90’s alt-rock band Green Day has seized the opportunity to capitalize on the popularity of former President Donald Trump’s mugshot by selling t-shirts for charity.

Trump’s mugshot from his arrest in Fulton County, Georgia, last week has circulated far and wide after he surrendered along with 18 co-defendants for his attempts to overturn the 2020 election results.

The band announced the sale on their Instagram page, the proceeds from which will be going to the Greater Good Music charity, which is currently helping survivors of the devastating Maui wildfires.

“Good Riddance. The ultimate Nimrod shirt is available for 72 hours only,” the band wrote.

They jokingly implied that the proceeds would be donated to Rudy Giuliani’s defense fund, before crossing out the name and listing the real charity.

“Limited edition shirt proceeds will be donated to T̶h̶e̶ ̶G̶i̶u̶l̶i̶a̶n̶i̶ ̶L̶e̶g̶a̶l̶ ̶D̶e̶f̶e̶n̶s̶e̶ ̶F̶u̶n̶d̶ @greatergoodmusiccharity, which brings food to those affected by the Maui wildfires.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Green Day (@greenday)

The band joins thousands of other companies cashing in on the photo, producing products ranging from mugs, t-shirts, Christmas ornaments, and shot glasses with the 45th president’s booking photo.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com