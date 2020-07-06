comScore

Harvard Lampooned for Keeping Tuition at $50,000 Despite Decision to Hold All Classes Online Next Year: ‘Highway Robbery’

By Leia IdlibyJul 6th, 2020, 1:50 pm

Maddie Meyer/Getty Images

Harvard University will hold all of its courses for the 2020-2021 academic year online amid the coronavirus pandemic, without changing its near $50,000 tuition.

The school announced on Monday that the Faculty of Arts and Sciences will welcome 40 percent of the student body to campus for the fall semester, including all freshmen and those who need access to the campus to learn.

“Harvard was built for connection, not isolation. Without a vaccine or effective clinical treatments for the virus, we know that no choice that reopens the campus is without risk,” the president and deans wrote in a joint statement.

“That said, we have worked closely with leading epidemiologists and medical experts to define an approach that we believe will protect the health and safety of our community, while also protecting our academic enterprise and providing students with the conditions they need to be successful academically.”

Citing the recent spike in coronavirus cases, Harvard announced that all students, including those who will live on campus, will learn remotely. Those returning to campus, including freshmen, will live in single bedrooms with a shared bathroom.

Access to non-residential Harvard buildings will be restricted, with the exception of University Health Services while Harvard Athletics has not determined when recreational facilities will open. Harvard Library will also remain closed and visitors will not be allowed to enter student residences both on and off campus.

The statement detailed the cost of attendance, noting that tuition will remain the same while they will support aided students who do not return to campus by providing a $5,000 remote room along with a board allowance in their financial aid award each semester.

Many have taken to Twitter to critique the university’s decision to request full tuition from most of their students:

