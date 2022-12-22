‘He Knows It’s Over’: Cassidy Hutchinson Recalls Mark Meadows Telling Her Trump Knew He Lost 2020

Newly revealed testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson asserts that former President Donald Trump fought against the 2020 election despite knowing that he lost to Joe Biden.

The former aide to White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows became a star witness months ago when she appeared before the Jan. 6 Committee at a public hearing, producing numerous bombshells about Trump’s conduct surrounding the Capitol riot. On Thursday, the committee released a transcript of their interviews with Hutchinson in which she goes into detail on how former Trump ethics attorney Stefan Passantino allegedly told her to mislead the committee by withholding details of what she knew.

In the Q&A portion of Hutchinson’s testimony, she describes how Meadows told her of Trump’s recurring flashes of anger whenever talking about his post-presidential future.

I think Mark felt pressure to make him happy in this moment. But in this conversation, it was the fact that he had said “I can’t talk to him about anything post-White House without him getting mad that we didn’t win.” Because, before that, we had had conversations about this and he hadn’t said the “didn’t win” portion. Before this, he had said he didn’t want to think about anything post-White House because he’s not gonna have to leave.

Page 129 shows Hutchinson speaking about what Meadows told her after Trump’s call with Georgia state legislators. According to Hutchinson, it was in this conversation that Meadows told her that Trump knew he lost, and there was no way he was going to successfully dispute the election results.

I remember, first thing, I went in there, and Mark had his phone stretched, and he just had it on mute. So he was using his desk line; he had the physical phone on his thing here, and he wasn’t really speaking at this point. And when the call was wrapping, he was like, “Can you hang up the phone?” He, like, was just too exasperated to even, like, get up and hang it up. And I saw kind of — because I had heard a lot of the call, and I remember looking at Mark, and I said, “Mark, he can’t possibly think we’re going to pull this off. Like, that call was crazy.” And he looked at me and just started shaking his head, and he’s like, “No, Cass, you know, he knows it’s over. He knows he lost. But we’re gonna keep trying. There are some good options out there still. We’re gonna keep trying.” Sorry. I put the paraphrased quote down here. He said something to the effect of, “He knows it’s over. He knows he lost. But we’re going to keep trying. There’s a chance he didn’t lose. I want to pull this off for him.” Q: And you said that happened right after — or, was that — let me clarify. Was that right after you were hanging up the phone for Mr. Meadows? A: Yes.

