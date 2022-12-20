Former Trump White House Lawyer Reportedly Told Cassidy Hutchinson to Give Misleading Testimony to Jan. 6 Committee

The former leading ethics attorney in the Trump administration urged ex-White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson to give misleading testimony to the Jan. 6 committee investigating the 2021 Capitol insurrection, CNN reported Tuesday evening.

In its final hearing on Monday, the committee revealed it had evidence a former White House attorney encouraged a witness to mislead the panel about what they knew. The committee did not identify the individuals involved.

Now, CNN has reported that the lawyer in question is Stefan Passantino, who allegedly advised Hutchinson to tell the committee under oath that she did not recall details – even though she did:

Though the committee declined to identify the people, CNN has learned that Stefan Passantino, the top ethics attorney in the Trump White House, is the lawyer who allegedly advised his then-client, former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson, to tell the committee that she did not recall details that she did, sources familiar with the committee’s work tell CNN. Trump’s Save America political action committee funded Passantino and his law firm Elections LLC, including paying for his representation of Hutchinson, other sources tell CNN. Hutchinson asked about the financial set up at the time but was never told the details, according to the committee.

Hutchinson ultimately got a new attorney.

She was a key witness during the committee’s hearings and her testimony provided some explosive moments. In one instance, she recalled that on Jan. 6, 2021, Donald Trump screamed at his Secret Service detail when he learned he was being driven to the White House instead of the Capitol. Shortly before that incident, Trump gave an address to supporters and urged them to march to the Capitol in a futile, yet violent, attempt to overturn the 2020 presidential election Congress was certifying that day.

Watch above via CNN.

