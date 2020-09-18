Podcast host Joe Rogan issued an apology on Friday afternoon, after he spread a debunked report about forest fires being started in Oregon by “left-wing people.”

The host of The Joe Rogan Experience made his initial comments about the false conspiracy theory, which gained traction on social media, Thursday — claiming that in Oregon “they’ve arrested left-wing people for lighting these forest fires.”

On Friday afternoon Rogan issued an apology on Twitter.

“I fucked up on the podcast with Douglas Murray and said that people got arrested lighting fires in Portland,” Rogan tweeted. “That turns out to not be true. I was very irresponsible not looking into it before I repeated it.”

Rogan continued by stating he only read one story about the matter before speaking about it on his show.

“I read one story about a guy getting arrested for lighting fires turned out to be true, but the other shit I read about people getting arrested for lighting fires in Portland was not true,” he stated.

“I repeated it without looking into it and it was a really fucking stupid mistake that won’t happen again. I’m sorry,” he concluded.

