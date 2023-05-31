‘I Want You Terminated’: 11-Yr-Old Black Child Tells CNN What He’d Say To Cop Who Shot Him

Eleven-year-old Aderrien Murry told CNN what he’d say to the cop who shot him on sight after the child called 911 for help: “I want you terminated for what you did to me.”

Murry was shot in the chest Saturday morning when police in Indianola, Mississippi, responded to a domestic disturbance call that the child himself had called in. The officer who shot Murry has been identified as Greg Capers.

On Tuesday night’s edition of CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360, host Anderson Cooper and correspondent Nick Valencia presented Valencia’s gripping interview with Aderrien and his mother, Nakala Murry.

The young boy gave a wrenching account of the shooting and an unsparing message for the officer who shot him:

NICK VALENCIA: As he laid in his mother’s arms, bleeding out from a gunshot wound. 11-year-old Aderrien Murry was so convinced he was going to die, he began to pray to God and sing gospel songs.

ADERRIEN MURRY: Was like, I’m going to die, tell every, tell my whole family, tell my teacher I say I’m sorry for what I did.

NICK VALENCIA: On May 20th, Aderrien’s Mom told him to call 911 for help after the father of one of her other children showed up at their Mississippi home at four in the morning. Nikala Murry said when the Indianola police responded, she opened the door to an officer who already had his gun drawn.

ADERRIEN MURRY: He said, everybody come out with your hands up. And then I came running inside the living room. It did. Then I remember I heard the big bang. Then I just remember holding my chest.

NICK VALENCIA: Indianola Police say the officer was Sergeant Greg Capers. Murry says he shot Aderrien once in the chest, seriously injuring the boy. CNN has made repeated attempts to get comment from Capers, but he has not responded. Aderrien’s mother says he developed a collapsed lung and suffered fractured ribs and a lacerated liver due to the gunshot wound. He spent days in the ICU at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, needing a ventilator to breathe.

ADERRIEN MURRY: It came here to here, righht here.

NICK VALENCIA: More than a week since the shooting. He is remarkably in good spirits, but says sometimes when he’s alone with his thoughts for too long, he has nightmares.

ADERRIEN MURRY: Sometimes, I can see myself laying inside the coffin. Those are my thoughts at night, my only ones. Sometimes I think people are watching me. But my main thought is me dead, inside the coffin.

NAKALA MURRY: I’m so over-filled with joy to hear my child that I don’t have time to be angry. I trust in the law that they will make the right decision. You know, my main concern is my son right now.

NICK VALENCIA: The Murry family and their attorney, Carlos Moore, have filed a federal lawsuit against the city of Indianola, its police chief and several officers, including Capers. They’re seeking $5 million in damages.

CARLOS MOORE: If anyone who’s ever been a victim of excessive force deserves to be compensated, it’s Aderrien Murry. He trusts the police. He called the police to come to the aid of his mother, and he turns around and gets shot by the cop he called to rescue them.

NICK VALENCIA: If that officer was here sitting right here across from you, what would you want to tell him, Aderrien?

ADERRIEN MURRY: Why did you do it? I could have lost my life all ‘cuz of you. I want you terminated for what you did to me.