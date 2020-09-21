‘Insulting to the People of New York City’: Bill de Blasio Bashes Trump Over DOJ Labeling Big Apple as ‘Anarchist’

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio is going after President Donald Trump over his Department of Justice designating the Big Apple an “anarchist” city, and threatening to withhold federal funds as a result.

In a Monday press briefing, the mayor said that he’d visited a neighborhood in Queens earlier in the morning, and witnessed a scene that could hardly be described as chaotic.

“I saw peace, tranquility,” de Blasio said. “I saw people going about their business. People excited that it’s the first day of school. I saw anything but anarchy.”

The mayor went on to dismiss the DOJ’s action as purely partisan, and blasted the president over the move.

“This is just another one of President Trump’s games,” de Blasio said. “It’s thoroughly political. It’s part of his campaign strategy. It makes no sense. It’s not based on the facts in the least. It’s insulting to the people of New York City. And his effort to withhold our funds is unconstitutional.”

Watch above, via the New York City Mayor’s Office.

