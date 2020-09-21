The Department of Justice under President Donald Trump labeled three cities as “anarchist jurisdictions” on Sunday and threatened to cut federal funding for alleged failure to control protests and defunding police departments. Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington join New York City on a list reportedly approved by Attorney General William Barr.

“When state and local leaders impede their own law enforcement officers and agencies from doing their jobs, it endangers innocent citizens who deserve to be protected, including those who are trying to peacefully assemble and protest,” Barr said in a statement set to be released Monday, according to the NY Post.

“We cannot allow federal tax dollars to be wasted when the safety of the citizenry hangs in the balance,” the AG added. “It is my hope that the cities identified by the Department of Justice today will reverse course and become serious about performing the basic function of government and start protecting their own citizens.” It is unclear what specific federal funding to these three cities will be slashed, but White House budget director Russ Vought is reportedly set to issue guidance to federal agencies on withdrawing funds from the cities in less than two weeks.

The Trump administration’s aggressive actions towards Democratically run cities drew the ire of many on Twitter—particularly those who live in New York City—where there hasn’t been any violent protesting (at least outside the norm) since the earliest days of the civil unrest that followed the killing of George Floyd. To wit:

Bill Barr Defunds the NYPD https://t.co/qcUZGL8CKZ — southpaw (@nycsouthpaw) September 21, 2020

Feels good to live in an anarchist jurisdiction. Might go get a sandwich later — Bob Al-Greene 👓 (@BobAlGreene) September 21, 2020

I still can’t get a glass of fucking wine without buying food, restaurants have to be cleared out by 11 and the cops are actively policing both but this is an anarchist jurisdiction? GTFO we’re Utah 20 years ago. https://t.co/byTMjHvzN4 — Megan Carpentier (@megancarpentier) September 21, 2020

Just to note: a) the impeachment process was a chance to make clear the President cannot control resources like a King, but the Senate let him break the law, b) taking money from “anarchist” (read liberal) cities is a hell of a thing when white supremacy is our main terror threat — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) September 21, 2020

NYC isn’t in a state of anarchy. But that’s not the point. Outlawing & punishing opposition to the administration and civil protest: that’s the point. Justice Dept. brands NYC an ‘anarchist jurisdiction,’ targets federal funds https://t.co/oWGqk0OoZ3 — Joanne Freeman (@jbf1755) September 21, 2020

New York City is such an anarchist paradise that I was able to walk and jog 6 miles, unmolested, before sitting down with my iced coffee and a homemade banana chocolate chip muffin my daughter made. #nycanarchy — Jamal Igle, Fearless monster fighter. (@JAMALIGLE) September 21, 2020

