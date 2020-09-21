comScore

Trump DOJ Threatening to Cut Funding to ‘Anarchist Destination’ NYC Draws Mockery: ‘Bill Barr Defunds the NYPD’

By Colby HallSep 21st, 2020, 9:50 am

The Department of Justice under President Donald Trump labeled three cities as “anarchist jurisdictions” on Sunday and threatened to cut federal funding for alleged failure to control protests and defunding police departments. Portland, Oregon, and Seattle, Washington join New York City on a list reportedly approved by Attorney General William Barr.

“When state and local leaders impede their own law enforcement officers and agencies from doing their jobs, it endangers innocent citizens who deserve to be protected, including those who are trying to peacefully assemble and protest,” Barr said in a statement set to be released Monday, according to the NY Post.

“We cannot allow federal tax dollars to be wasted when the safety of the citizenry hangs in the balance,” the AG added. “It is my hope that the cities identified by the Department of Justice today will reverse course and become serious about performing the basic function of government and start protecting their own citizens.” It is unclear what specific federal funding to these three cities will be slashed, but White House budget director Russ Vought is reportedly set to issue guidance to federal agencies on withdrawing funds from the cities in less than two weeks.

The Trump administration’s aggressive actions towards Democratically run cities drew the ire of many on Twitter—particularly those who live in New York City—where there hasn’t been any violent protesting (at least outside the norm) since the earliest days of the civil unrest that followed the killing of George Floyd. To wit:

 

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]

Filed Under:

You may also like: