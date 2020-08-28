Jacob Blake’s Father Rips Double-Standard: ‘My Son Got ICU and Paralyzed’ While White Kenosha Shooter ‘Got to Go Home’

Jacob Blake Sr., the father of Jacob Blake — the Black man shot seven times by police in Kenosha, WI earlier this week — called out the racial double-standard of justice in the U.S. which has left his son paralyzed.

Appearing on CNN’s New Day Friday in his first televised interview, Blake Sr. opened by providing a dire update on his son’s condition.

“Let’s make it very clear, my son is fighting for his life,” Blake Sr. said. “He’s holding on. He’s holding on. He’s medicated pretty much all the time.”

Blake Sr. then relayed the details of a conversation he had with his son two days earlier in the hospital.

“His eyes were squinted when I walked into the room,” Blake Sr. said. “And I thought they were squinted because he was in pain. But when I got to his side, he grabbed my hands and began to weep. And he told me he thought he was hallucinating. And then he said, ‘I love you, daddy. Daddy, I love you.’

Blake Sr., at that point, began to tear up. After a brief interjection from CNN anchor Alisyn Camerota, he added, “Then his next question was, ‘Why did they shoot me so many times? And I said, ‘Baby, they weren’t supposed to shoot you at all.'”

Jacob Blake Jr., according to his father, is currently shackled to his hospital bed — something Jacob Blake Sr. condemned as “overkill.”

“Why do they have that cold steel on my son’s ankle?” Blake Sr. said. “He can’t get up. He couldn’t get up if he wanted to.”

Blake Sr. went on to compare the treatment his son received compared to that of Kyle Rittenhouse — the 17-year-old white, Illinois resident who has been charged with first degree murder in connection with the shooting deaths of two people in Kenosha on Tuesday. Blake Sr. thoroughly condemned the double-standard of justice as it relates to his son and Rittenhouse.

“Sometimes you get a little angry,” he said. “Sometimes more than a little angry. Because we’ve been going through this so long. So long. And it’s only the brown faces. The brown-toned people that get treated in this way. It’s two — like my lawyer said — it’s two justice systems. Because that 17-year-old caucasian shot and killed two people, and blew another man’s arm off, on his way back to Antioch, Illinois.

“He got to go home. He got water. They gave that guy water. And a high-five. My son got ICU, and paralyzed from the waist down. Those are the two justice systems right in front of you. You can compare them yourself.”

Watch above, via CNN.

