Alex Trebek taped a number of Jeopardy! episodes before his tragic death in November. His final episode airs tonight, Friday, January 8th.

The show made a tribute to arguably the greatest game show host of all time ahead of the episode airing Friday, with a video that highlighted some of Trebek’s more lighthearted and sillier moments over the years.

The video even features Trebek in some delightfully over-the-top costumes:

In an episode that aired earlier this week, Trebek shared a moving message about giving:

“You’ll recall that about a month ago, I asked all of you to take a moment to give thanks for all of the blessings that you enjoy in your life. Now, today, a different kind of message. This is the season of giving. I know you want to be generous with your family, your friends, your loved ones. But today I’d like you to go one step further. I’d like you to go one step further. I’d like you to open up your hands and open up your heart to those who are still suffering because of Covid-19. People who are suffering through no fault of their own. We’re trying to build a gentler, kinder society. And if we all pitch in just a little bit, we’re gonna get there.”

