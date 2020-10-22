Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden drew attention Thursday evening for taking out his watch and giving it a long stare in the middle of his final debate with President Donald Trump.

The moment came as moderator Kristen Welker asked the candidates about climate change, noting the candidates “have very different visions on climate change.” Cameras caught Biden extending his arm, pulling out his watch and gazing at it as Welker spoke.

Observers compared the incident to the 1992 debate between former President George H.W. Bush, then-Arkansas Gov. Bill Clinton and Ross Perot. Bush received widespread criticism that year for checking his watch during the debate, with naysayers saying he looked “impatient.”

Biden repeats the 1992 mistake of George H.W. Bush in debate – looking at his watch while the camera is on. Trump has made mistakes, but Biden.should have known not to bring a watch on stage. — John Fund (@johnfund) October 23, 2020

The moment with Biden came at 10:22 p.m., just eight minutes before the debate’s conclusion,

