Joe Biden Goes OFF on Trump Over Coronavirus Reponse: ‘How Many Thousands More Have to Die?’

Former Vice President Joe Biden went hard after President Donald Trump over his response to the coronavirus, asking a local TV interviewer “How many more thousands have to die?”

Biden gave several local interviews following his speech on Monday, including to WPXI anchor Lisa Sylvester.

About midway through the interview, Sylvester asked Biden “What is your solution for dealing with the pandemic, how do you get back to normal, and I don’t mean a new normal, I mean a pre-pandemic normal?”

“By listening to the scientists. Listening to the experts,” Biden said. “I laid out a detailed plan all the way back in March. He still hasn’t gotten the protective gear to the people who need it, our first responders, our nurses, our docs are still in trouble.”

He went on to discuss his own plans, and to slam Trump for failing to focus on the pandemic, as well as for bringing on adviser Dr. Scott Atlas, who reportedly favors “herd immunity” as a strategy:

They are dying. A lot of the providers are dying. The first responders are dying. What’s he done? The reason why he’s going after the whole idea of law & order, he can’t say anything, he said nothing about the pandemic. Did you hear him talk about it at all? The thing that is on the road of killing 200,000 Americans, and now he heads up a new guy who’s going to be his advisor on the pandemic, saying what we have to do is just let it spread, let it spread and that’s the way we’ll fix it? How many thousands more have to die? He has no plan. And the convention, the part I heard was they said it’s going to be a new new deal. A new make America great again. What has he done? Hasn’t laid out anything. I laid out in detail what I would do to deal with getting kids back to school. I laid out in detail what we should be doing to make sure small businesses aren’t closing, and this president spends more time in a sand trap playing golf than he does in the oval Office negotiating with members of Congress. How to get help badly needed help to cities from Pittsburgh to cities all across America. I manage the Recovery Act which is $800 billion when we inherited a near depression when we took office. And it came back, we brought the country back, the longest stretch of growth in history. Laid on his doorstep and like everything else he inherited, he’s squandered that.

Watch the clip above via WPXI.

