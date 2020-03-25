Joe Biden on Debating Bernie Sanders in April: ‘We’ve Had Enough Debates, We Should Get On With This’

Former Vice President and current Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden responded to a Bernie Sanders campaign statement about a potential debate in April by saying, “We’ve had enough debates, I think we should get on with this.”

Biden held a virtual press briefing Wednesday afternoon, where he mainly focused on the coronavirus pandemic.

But toward the end of the briefing, CNN correspondent Arlette Saenz asked Biden about the independent Vermont senator’s campaign statement that “If there is a debate in April, he plans to be there.”

“Bernie Sanders campaign has said that he would debate if there was a debate in April,” Saenz said. “Do you think there should be another debate in April, and would you participate?”

“My focus is just dealing with this crisis right now, I haven’t thought about any more debates,” Biden said. “I think we’ve had enough debates, I think we should get on with this.”

Biden holds a significant delegate lead over Sanders after sweeping victories in the last several rounds of Democratic primaries.

Watch the clip above via Biden for President.

