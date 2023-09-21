John Fetterman Tears Up In Emotional Speech About Bullying He’s Faced Due To Disability

Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) became emotional during a committee hearing on Thursday while addressing attacks from those who mock him for his auditory disability caused by a stroke.

Shortly before winning the Democratic nomination last year, Fetterman suffered a stroke which impaired his ability to form coherent sentences and participate in press conferences and later debates against his Republican opponent, Dr. Mehmet Oz.

Republicans in recent weeks have gone after the Pennsylvania lawmaker for choosing to wear casual clothes in the halls of Congress instead of a suit and tie. Some media pundits have even questioned if Fetterman has the cognitive ability to dress himself in a suit.

On Thursday, the senator spoke at a U.S. Senate Special Committee on Aging with other guests with disabilities. Fetterman became emotional after presenting a transcription app that allows him to “fully participate in this meeting” and communicate with members of his family.

In a hearing with people with disabilities, Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) gets emotional showing his cellphone transcription app & addressing those who mock him for his auditory processing struggles: “How can we become more empathetic, more responsive, and more effective senators?” pic.twitter.com/eI6bZlzoxj — The Recount (@therecount) September 21, 2023

“Because I live in a political environment, I was ridiculed and made fun of because I wasn’t able to process things at times,” he said as began to tear up in front of the panel.

“I’m so sorry, I’m sure many of you had to go through this kind of thing,” Fetterman added. “I admire everyone who has to live with these kind of struggles and prevail over them.”

He ended his statement with a question to the committee guests in attendance, “How can we become more empathetic, more responsive, and more effective senators?”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com