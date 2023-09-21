Fox News Host Emily Compagno Questions If Fetterman Has ‘Ability’ To Put On A Suit After Stroke

Fox News host Emily Compagno hammered Sen. John Fetterman (D-PA) for his choice to wear sloppy clothes while on Capitol Hill by questioning if he had the “ability” to put on a suit after his stroke.

During the November midterm election, Fetterman had suffered a stroke in May 2022 which impaired his ability to form coherent sentences and participate in press conferences.

Since coming to the halls of Congress, the Pennsylvania lawmaker has chosen an extremely casual fashion style rather than the standard suit and tie most politicians are accustomed to wear.

This alone has enraged conservative audiences especially Compagno, who told the “Outnumbered” panel on Thursday that she feels “disgusted” and “aghast” that Fetterman has chosen to wear a t-shirt to the Senate.

“The reason we dress up on this couch is because we are honored to have the attention of those viewers at home,” she said. “You dress up for church, you are honoring worship. So I feel so disrespected and so aghast that someone with the position of the esteemed Senate position would just toss that out the window.”

However, the Compagno then brought up a point published in the The Spectator questioning whether Fetterman does not wear a suit and tie because of his stroke.

“Can John Fetterman perform his basic tasks, like putting on a suit and tying his tie,” Compagno continued. “The issue isn’t necessarily his function. It’s that his campaign promised us that he could. It’s that from the beginning they assured us that he was well and healthy and able to perform all the functions of the Senate.”

“So now it’s not about to use his word, acting like a slob, although I’m happy to treat him like one because he looks like one. It’s the issue of why are we continuing to accommodate this person from the hospital bed, from home, from the call in, from the door where he shouts his vote. And now, because he can’t put on a suit, to me it raises greater questions about his ability to perform a Senate role,” she concluded

Watch the full clip above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com