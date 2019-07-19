Vicky Ward, an investigative reporter who profiled Jeffrey Epstein several years ago, called out Alan Dershowitz for new comments of his about his connection to Epstein.

Epstein is facing charges of sex trafficking and conspiracy, and there has been some scrutiny of people around him, including Dershowitz. He recently admitted he got a massage at Epstein’s Palm Beach home years ago but said it was from “an old old Russian.”

In a new profile in New York Magazine, Dershowitz again denies the allegation that he had sex with Virginia Giuffre when she was a teenager

Dershowitz led me into his summer house… a large stack of spreadsheets was waiting on the table. They were a detailed breakdown, Dershowitz said, of his whereabouts and activities during the years his primary accuser, a former member of Epstein’s entourage named Virginia Giuffre, says that Dershowitz had sex with her when she was a teenager in New York, Palm Beach, and other locales. “Every single one of those days is accounted for,” he said.

The profile goes into some detail about Dershowitz’s connection to Epstein and how he now says they “didn’t have a close, personal relationship”:

When Epstein first started to attract media attention around the year 2000, mainly because of his friendship with former president Bill Clinton, Dershowitz served as a character witness for the reclusive financier. He told Vanity Fair that he shared manuscripts of his books with Epstein before they were published and swore that his money was irrelevant. “I would be as interested in him as a friend if we had hamburgers on the boardwalk in Coney Island and talked about his ideas,” he told the magazine. But Dershowitz says their interactions took a sharp turn in 2005, when Epstein faced a local police investigation into his relations with underage girls in Palm Beach and Epstein hired him as a lawyer. Today, Dershowitz claims they were never really friends despite their proximity. “He was an acquaintance,” he said. “In retrospect, I wish I hadn’t taken the case, but I didn’t see a problem with taking the case. We didn’t have a close, personal relationship.”

Ward called out Dershowitz tonight for those remarks and said, “That’s funny because Dershowitz told me a *very* different story in 2002.”

Ward’s Vanity Fair profile of Epstein––which got renewed attention recently after she said Graydon Carter “cut a deal” with Epstein to remove stories from sisters who alleged Epstein molested them (one who was 16 at the time)––quotes Dershowitz as saying “I’m on my 20th book…. The only person outside of my immediate family that I send drafts to is Jeffrey” and “I would be as interested in him as a friend if we had hamburgers on the boardwalk in Coney Island and talked about his ideas.”

You can read the full NYMag profile here, and Ward’s Vanity Fair profile here.

