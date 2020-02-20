Judge Amy Berman Jackson ripped into Roger Stone in a Washington, D.C. federal courthouse Wednesday, blasting the political dirty trickster as an “insecure person” who “craves” attention.

Stone, a longtime ally of President Donald Trump, was sentenced by Jackson on Thursday to three years and four months in prison.

“At his core, Mr. Stone is an insecure person who craves and recklessly pursues attention,” Jackson said of Stone, according to reports, when she spoke before doling out the sentence. Stone repeatedly violated a gag order imposed on him by the court.

The judge continued to blast Stone, stating he was “prosecuted for covering up for the president,” adding praise for the jurors in the case who served “with integrity under difficult circumstances.”

“The dismay and disgust at the defendant’s belligerence should transcend party,” she reportedly said.

Doesn’t sound good for Stone’s yet-to-be-ruled-upon juror misconduct motion, as judge says jurors ‘served with integrity under difficult circumstances.’ — Josh Gerstein (@joshgerstein) February 20, 2020

ABJ: “The truth still exists. The truth still matters. Roger Stone’s insistence that it doesn’t” poses “a threat to our most fundamental institutions, to the very foundation of our democracy.” “The dismay and disgust at the defendant’s belligerence should transcend party.” — Andrew Prokop (@awprokop) February 20, 2020

As Stone left the courthouse following his sentencing, he was swarmed by reporters. He didn’t speak, but entered a black SUV with a grin.

