A British national was sentenced on Friday to life in prison for his role in the ISIS beheading of an American journalist and the deaths of three other Americans.

Alexanda Kotey, pleaded guilty in September to his role in the killings of journalists James Foley and Steven Sotloff and aid workers Kayla Mueller and Peter Kassig.

Foley, Sotloff, and Kassig were beheaded while Mueller was killed by blunt forced trauma. Both Foley and Sotloff were freelance journalists when they were killed in Syria, where Kassig and Mueller were also killed. All but Mueller, who was killed in 2015, were killed in 2014.

Kotey was charged with the following by the Department of Justice:

One count of conspiracy to commit hostage-taking resulting in death; four counts of hostage-taking resulting in the deaths of the four Americans, one count of conspiracy to murder U.S. citizens outside of the United States; one count of conspiracy to provide material support or resources to terrorists resulting in the deaths of U.S., British, and Japanese nationals; and one count of conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization resulting in the deaths of U.S., British, and Japanese nationals.

The life sentence was mandatory. There is no parole in the federal justice system.

Kotey’s co-conspirator, El Shafee Elsheikh, was convicted earlier this month and will be sentenced on Aug. 12.

